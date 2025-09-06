The Diplomat season 3 spoilers: More on Bradley Whitford addition

We know that there are many things to be excited for when it comes to The Diplomat season 3 on Netflix. With that, where do we start?

Well, let’s go ahead and kick things off here by getting into news from a casting point of view. After bringing on board Allison Janney as Grace Penn, we are now going to see Bradley Whitford on board as her husband Todd. Given that Grace is now the acting President, the character is clearly going to be more involved in everything than ever before!

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get additional TV discussions now!

Was there concern that this addition would make the show into too much of The West Wing all over again? It certainly feels that way, but the characters are all different enough that it is okay. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, here is some of what executive producer Debora Cahn had to say on the subject:

“I got more confident that we could have the two of them in the same place and it would feel like something new … And giving them a relationship that’s so different than the one that they’ve played in the past is really great. What’s been most gratifying for me is that you become exposed to Grace Penn as a three-dimensional person.”

Of course, beyond these two, be prepared for The Diplomat season 3 to be filled with a lot more drama mixed in with political intrigue. After all, this mixture of things is exactly what the show does best! It also manages to deliver a near-constant array of shocking twists. After all, this is how we’ve landed in the spot we have with Grace in the first place.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Diplomat right now, including more scoop on what’s ahead and the premiere date

What are you the most eager to see moving into The Diplomat season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some more updates on the way here soon.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







