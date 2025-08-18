The Diplomat season 3 premiere date revealed at Netflix

If you have been very-much eager to see The Diplomat season 3 over at Netflix, we come bearing some fantastic news today!

The streaming service, per TVLine, has officially unveiled that the next batch of episodes for the Keri Russell series will be coming on Thursday, October 16. Thanks to the series getting an early renewal, it has been able to avoid the long break between seasons that we’ve seen for a lot of other shows out there.

So what is the story going to be for the new chapter? Let’s just say that Kate Wyler’s life is going to be even more complicated, per the official synopsis:

“She just accused Vice President Grace Penn of hatching a terrorist plot and admitted she’s after the VP’s job. But now the President is dead, Kate’s husband Hal (Rufus Sewell) may have inadvertently killed him, and Grace Penn is leader of the free world. None of this slows Hal’s campaign to land Kate the vice presidency. Kate steps into a role she never wanted, with a freedom she never expected, an increasingly complicated friendship with Foreign Secretary Austin Dennison (David Gyasi), and an unnerving bond with First Gentleman Todd Penn.”

Our general sentiment here is that the third season of The Diplomat is going to be bolder and more confident than anything that we’ve had a chance to see before — and shouldn’t it really? We are talking about a series that knows what it brings to the table and also has allowed their characters to develop over time. Based on everything that we’re aware of at present, this is when the show should be hitting its sweet spot.

