Wayward season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix?

Following the launch of season 1 this week on Netflix, is there any chance at all that a Wayward season 2 is going to happen? Have we reached the end of the road already?

Well, the first thing that really should be noted here is that from the get-go, this was never marketed as soething that would last for a long time. It was designed to have a clear beginning, middle, and end and yet, it does seem like creator Mae Martin would be happy to bring it back.

Speaking to TV Insider, Martin indicated that if they could consider a future for some of the characters based clearly on how the first season wrapped things up:

“I was told it was a miniseries, but there’s definitely more story to tell, I think … We left all those characters in crisis, basically. Hopefully it’s tied up enough that it’s satisfying to watch as a series.”

As many of you are familiar with how Netflix’s business model works, there is a specific way in which they decide whether or not to bring a show back. Sure, total viewership is a huge part of the equation but as we have learned, there is a good bit more that goes into it. For starters, Netflix wants to know that the viewership extends all the way to a finale — if not, they will likely be aware that not everyone may be super-eager to keep watching. That produces a rather simple problem for them. Meanwhile, they also want to ensure that the show stays within a certain budget, and this has been the cause for some surprising cancellations over the years.

For now, our advice is simple: If you enjoyed Wayward, be sure to tell your friends to check it out! That is the only way to raise the chances of more coming down the road.

