The Walking Dead: Dead City season 3 spoilers: Who is Dillard?

The Walking Dead: Dead City season 3 is already underway, at least when it comes to production. So what more can we say about it?

Well, first and foremost, let’s go ahead and share a little bit of news about one newcomer in Dillard. According to a new report from Deadline, Jimmi Simpson has been brought on board as the aforementioned character for the Jeffrey Dean Morgan – Lauren Cohan drama. Filming is once again happening here across the greater Boston area, with the hope here being that it will be good to go at some point in 2026.

While there may not be a lot of specific information out there about the next chapter of the show as of yet, there are a few different things that make some sense. First and foremost, we’re going to be getting a story that features Negan and Maggie and their ever-changing relationship amidst the show’s signature urban backdrop. While we saw some parts of the puzzle change last season, we hardly think that the style or tone of the series remains the same.

Now, the unfortunate news

Even though Dead City is already in the works, we do not think that the show is going to be rushed to the air. After all, remember that the Daryl Dixon show is currently the AMC priority at present. They can space these two out to try and keep the audience engaged, which is important since things have been quieted down for the franchise over the past several years.

From our vantage point, we do tend to think that some other new characters will be announced — even if we had to wait and see for a little while to get the news.

