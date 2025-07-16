The Walking Dead: Dead City renewed for season 3 at AMC

For anyone out there wondering about the future of The Walking Dead: Dead City over at AMC, officially wonder no more!

Today, the network confirmed that the Lauren Cohan – Jeffrey Dean Morgan series is going to be back for another chapter. Not only that, but Deadline reports that production for the series is going to start in the greater Boston area this fall. This is the same location that the show used back for season 2, but there is going to be one big change behind the scenes. Eli Jorné will not serve as showrunner for the upcoming batch of episodes; instead, Seth Hoffman (who has worked on the original Walking Dead) will be taking on the role.

In a statement per the aforementioned website, here is just some of what Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks, had to say:

“We’re thankful to Eli Jorné for two seasons of Dead City that took the story of these iconic characters in exciting new directions and broadened this thriving universe by introducing a new corner of the walker apocalypse … As we continue to create new stories for a passionate TWD fanbase, we’re delighted to have a seasoned Walking Dead veteran like Seth Hoffman at the helm of a new season, alongside the remarkable Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan, that will bring new adversaries and alliances and push the boundaries of Maggie and Negan’s conflicted relationship.”

Given when filming is starting up, our hope is that by fall 2026, there is going to be a chance to see Dead City on TV once again. In the meanwhile, we do know that you are going to get more of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, and there could be even more down the road. Scott M. Gimple is still overseeing the entire franchise, and he may be looking to develop something else in due time.

