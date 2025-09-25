Why did Mehcad Brooks leave Law & Order, Jalen Shaw?

Why did Mehcad Brooks leave Law & Order leading up to the start of the new season? That may be a question you are wondering now that Jalen Shaw is poised to no longer be a main character on the crime institution.

For some of you checking out the premiere, this could come as a complete surprise. However, for some diehard fans, this is news that has been out there for a good while now. It was first reported back in July via Deadline that the Supergirl alum would be departing the series, with the decision being mutual between him and producers. He has since appeared on And Just Like That season 3, and he is now pursuing a number of other opportunities.

While it can be tough anytime a show loses a main character, we are well-aware of the fact that it happens in the Law & Order universe with regularity. Sometimes, actors depart due to scheduling, personal reasons, or creative differences. This is a tough job to do for many years just because of the sheer number of episodes every single year. Brooks will have no problem landing other roles, and the franchise continues with characters old and new.

We do recognize already that there will be a reason given for Shaw’s exit on the season moving forward and in true show fashion, there will probably not be that much spent on it. Instead, this is one of those series that is more intent on focusing on the now — what is happening that causes the characters to be challenged while doing their job.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

