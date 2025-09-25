Big Brother 27 live feed spoilers: Is Ava set to be evicted?

Following tonight’s huge episode of Big Brother 27, we know that there is another big eviction coming around the corner.

So, what is going to happen moving forward? Well, Ava and Ashley remain on the block and one of them will be leaving thanks to Vince’s vote … but who will it be? At this point, almost 100% Ava. That was the plan from the early going here and there is no direct indication that it is about to change.

What we do recognize at this point is Ava is trying to convince Vince, mostly noting how Ashley could be more likely to take Morgan. Yet, we do not think that she really got through to him at all. Instead, Vince seems more confident in ever that sending Ava out is the right move. She could have jury votes from the likes of Will, Lauren, and Kelley, and that is one risk. Meanwhile, another one here is simply that it would make Morgan upset, and he does not want to create a situation for himself here where he ends up losing someone who would take him to the final two.

Ultimately, the situation at this point seems to be pretty simple: If Vince wants to win, he has to get Morgan out at the final three. She wins against just about anyone. The one thing that he does have going for him is that Ashley confirmed in the DR tonight that she would get Morgan out if she has a chance now, as she recognizes that she is easily the biggest threat. We could get at least a few more conversations on that subject sooner rather than later.

Do you think that Ava’s goose is officially cooked on Big Brother 27?

