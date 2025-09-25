The Golden Bachelor episode 2 spoilers: Is Mel Owens engaged?

After the premiere today on ABC, it does make a lot of sense to think about The Golden Bachelor episode 2. What more can you expect?

First and foremost, we do think it is worth noting that there will be a lot more coming with Mel Owens’ journey, but did the premiere do enough to get you excited? The women are fun and bring a lot to the table, but Mel as a lead still leaves something to be desired. He is someone who we are going to need some time with, mostly because a lot of opinions are still clouded by what we heard from him prior to the season.

Following the premiere tonight, we did get a slightly better sense of what could be coming — and of course, it does seem like there is some drama. Rather than just getting an episode 2 promo, we got one for the entirety of the season. We saw Mel on a number of different dates, and with a lot of the contestants talking about finding hope in surprising places. We have a pillow fight, emotional moments, and multiple women saying that they are “falling in love.”

Based on the end of the preview, it does appear as though Mel is going to propose to someone. Does that mean that the person is going to say yes? A lot of different stuff has to happen, and this journey has a long ways to go. We obviously think that the producers want an engagement, but really a successful relationship is as much of a happy ending as anything.

What are you excited to see Mel on The Golden Bachelor episode 2 when it airs?

Is there any one contestant who stands out to you? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

