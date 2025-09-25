Hotel Costiera season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Prime Video?

Following the launch of Hotel Costiera season 1 over at Prime Video today, is there any chance that a season 2 will happen?

Before we dive too much further into anything with this piece, it makes at least some sense to start off with the facts — as of right now, there is no official renewal for more of the show. It is also one that can easily just function as a limited series with a defined beginning, middle, and end. You are going to be seeing Jesse Williams of Grey’s Anatomy front and center as the lead — and a great deal of mystery along with it!

To get a few more details all about the story of the show, check out the official synopsis for the series below:

Daniel De Luca (Jesse Williams) is a half Italian former U.S. marine who returns to Italy, the land of his childhood, as a fixer in one of the world’s most luxurious hotels, located on the spectacular coastline of Positano. In addition to dealing with the hotel’s wealthy guests’ problems, Daniel is also on the trail of Alice, one of the owner’s daughters who disappeared a month earlier. Daniel must do everything he can to bring her home, but facing those who kidnapped the girl will be more challenging than any problem Daniel has ever faced.

From where we sit, it feels like the decision as to whether there will be more is based almost entirely on how the series performs. If it becomes a surprise hit for the folks at Amazon, we could easily still see some other story set in this world. Ultimately, though, it is premiering at a time in which it is going to need worth-of-mouth or something in that ilk to get people aware of its existence. It can be hard for any TV show to stand out these days.

