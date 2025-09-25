Survivor 49 episode 2 preview: Is a twist coming already?

As we look towards Survivor 49 episode 2 on CBS next week, are the producers already preparing us all for a major surprise?

Well, based on what the preview for what is ahead showed us it does feel like there is somewhat of a chance that this could be coming. What that is remains to be seen, but we wonder if we are getting two tribal councils … or could we even be getting a tribe swap earlier than expected? All possibilities have to be in play, mostly because if you are Jeff Probst, you probably want to do whatever you can to keep players on their toes.

So what storylines are we the most eager to follow at this point? There are a few. Take, for starters, Rizo doing whatever he could to beat Alex in that solo challenge, including looking at Alex’s own puzzle for answers. There is a case to be made that Alex could go back and warn his tribe about him, and that could easily be an issue for Rizo as we get a little bit deeper into the season. Meanwhile, we also think that the storyline with Shannon and Savannah may also be interesting in its own right given that they seem to be working together and yet, Savannah seemed to have suspicion of her at one other point, as well.

What we do like so far about season 49 is that we have a solid cast, and host / showrunner Jeff Probst is doing his best to not inundate the series with a ton of different twists. If that keeps up, we could end up being rather happy with whatever the end result here is.

What do you most want to see moving into Survivor 49 episode 2?

Through one single episode, is there any single person you want to see win? Share some of your early thoughts and predictions below! Once you do just that, come back — there are more updates ahead.

