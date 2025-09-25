Survivor 49 premiere: Who was the first person voted out?

The premiere of Survivor 49 was very entertaining from start to finish and in some way, did it feel more old-school than some of the new era?

After all, let’s just take a moment here to acknowledge here that there were not a million advantages thrown into this two-hour installment. Instead, we got a chance to get to know some notable players. Rizo feels like an agent of chaos, Jake could end up being a villain with his shoe-stealing, and then you have some narrators in Alex and Savannah who the producers really seem to love already.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more SURVIVOR 49 reviews!

In the end, though, only one person has the “distinction” of being the first person voted out and here, that person was Nicole Mazullo. The financial crimes analyst seemed ready strategically to try and play the game, but it really felt like her undoing was tied more to something that many others have struggled from over the years: Challenge performance. She was pretty bad in all aspects of the immunity challenge and when there are only six people in your tribe, this stands out more. It also seemed like she was struggling with the conditions. The vote was between her and Annie, who seemed far more aware than Nicole was that she could be garnering some votes.

Nicole’s blindside does at least set up the blue Kele tribe for more success in the weeks ahead, but we do also wonder the following: Do you really want to keep the two-person bro alliance of Alex and Jake together? Even if they do gather some numbers around them, there has to be an underlying sentiment that they will always choose each other … and isn’t that a problem? If nothing else, this may be one of the more entertaining tribes of the early going.

We know that a lot of Survivor fans are already looking ahead towards season 50 and we get it; let’s just not forget that we have what could be an awesome season in front of us still. We recognize that it may be too early to tell, but still.

What did you think about the overall events of the Survivor 49 premiere?

Do you like some of the individual players at this point? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







