9-1-1 season 9 promo sends Athena, Hen … to space?

Just in case you are not aware, the premiere of 9-1-1 season 9 is a mere matter of weeks away. Of course, it is going to be insane … but how insane? Well, it seems like the producers have found a way to boldly send some characters where they have never gone before.

If you head over to the link here, you can see a rather fantastic / absurd preview that shows that somehow, both Athena and Hen are going to be heading off to space. Why in the world is this happening? Well, from where we stand, we tend to think that this is very much tied to what is going on with a possible meteor strike. This seems to be the signature crisis that is going to define at least the first part of the season. There is no denying that this is absolutely insane but at the same time, isn’t that 100% the point here?

Now, we probably do not have to sit here and tell you that the chances of this happening in real life are slim to none, but that’s not something that is strange for this show. Just think over the years about how many times we’ve seen these characters dive into totally absurd territory. It is really something that defines them for better or worse, and there is no real reason to think that they would step or shy away from it now.

From where we stand at this point, the most important thing here is that we are going to be seeing some TV that is compelling, entertaining, and a whole lot more. Basically, everything we have seen over the years here.

