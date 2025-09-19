9-1-1 season 9 teaser hypes up the meteor threat

In just a matter of weeks the 9-1-1 season 9 is going to be here — and we have a new preview that at this point, feels just about right.

If you head over to the link here, you can see what we are talking about as Maddie, Buck, and so many other characters prepare for what is absolutely one of the most insane threats ever: A meteor shower. This is all sorts of ridiculous, but here is a reminder that this is largely a show that likes to be in this territory sometimes. Not all the threats are realistic and yet, you get so invested in the characters that it really does not matter.

Even in spite this over-the-top teaser, we do tend to think that most of the investment on the show moving forward is going to be emotional — and for a number of different reasons. Remember that this is the first season without Bobby, and one of the earlier storylines this season is going to be learning who ends up leading the 118 in his absence. He will not be forgotten and yet, the story moves on.

Now if this meteor shower storyline is somewhat similar to what we’ve seen over the past few seasons, it is likely going to encompass the first part of the season — think two or three episodes). Eventually, we do tend to think that the show will resume its normal rhythm, which means a combination of rescue storylines and then also personal sideplots. Here is to hoping that a lot of characters evolve, and we see a few surprises along the way that we would be unable to predict right now.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

