9-1-1 season 9: First teaser introduces a meteor shower

If there is one thing that is abundantly clear about 9-1-1 at this particular moment in time, it is that they like to kick things off with something big. We’ve seen everything from massive flood to power outages to swarms of bees in the past. Now, it looks like the ABC first-responder drama is taking a page clean out of Chicken Little — it looks like the sky is falling!

If you go over to the link here right now, you can see the first teaser for what lies ahead, one that suggests that a particularly dangerous meteor shower is about to hit Los Angeles. If this is similar to any of the other crises that we have seen arrive in the past, it is probably fair to assume that this is going to be one that is brutal and ends up causing a great deal of damage all across the board. Is it going to be over-the-top? Probably, but this is one of those things that you can argue really defines this show perhaps more than any other.

As for what we are going to see from the bulk of the season in general, our sentiment is that this meteor situation could last for an episode or two and from there, the series is going to move on more to some other things. We recognize that there will still be a sense of mourning following Bobby’s death and honestly, it would be strange if that wasn’t the case. The writers are likely going to take their time with this.

Of course, we also imagine that there are going to be a handful of other personal stories featuring some of the characters — where would a show like this be without it?

What are you most eager to see moving into 9-1-1 season 9 when it premieres?

Do you think that a meteor shower is a worthy way to kick things off? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

