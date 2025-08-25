9-1-1 season 9 spoilers: EP on honoring Bobby Nash

As we prepare to see the 9-1-1 season 9 premiere on ABC later this year, one thing is not lost on us: Some out there are still feeling emotional and torn-up. We understand why!

After all, consider the following for a moment: Killing off Bobby Nash (Peter Krause) last season is one of the most controversial TV decisions of the past year, and it has led to everything from petitions to fans expressing hope that it was all an elaborate dream. Unfortunately, it does not appear as though executive producer Tim Minear is going that route … but there is still a way for the series to honor the character.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more TV reactions and reviews!

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Minear confirms that the 118 moving forward will be officially re-named the Captain Robert W. Nash Memorial Station 118. He also goes on to explain the decision:

“It just felt fitting and right … There’s a balance you have to strike. You don’t want to come in and feel like everything is just going to be sad from here on out, but Bobby’s memory should be blessed. And this is a thing that fire departments do in real life. They will name a fire station after a fallen hero. I think the idea that this will always be ‘Bobby’s house’ is kind of beautiful, and not depressing.”

At some point in the new season, we do tend to think that the writers are going to name a new Captain for the station, and that could lead to a good bit of conflict in its own right. After all, this is an opportunity for them to really dive into a lot of material when it comes to how the team adjusts to the change, especially when everyone has their own leadership style.

Related – Get a few more details right now leading into 9-1-1 season 9

Are you still mourning Bobby’s death heading into 9-1-1 season 9 on Fox?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







