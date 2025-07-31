9-1-1 season 9 filming begins for cast, crew

We know that we are going to be waiting a good while to see 9-1-1 season 9 premiere on ABC — however, we have news to share on filming!

If you head over to the link here, you can see a new video that shows most of the cast and crew back on set, ready to make another round of magic happen. Of course, we do also expect for there to be a lot of chaos early on in the season, largely because a lot of premieres end up being multi-part events where there is some sort of chaotic problem that needs to be unraveled. There is also the matter of finding a new Captain for the 118 following the death of Bobby Nash last spring.

It would be putting it mildly at this point to say that a lot of the show fandom here is still not over the exit of Peter Krause; as a matter of fact, there are still a number of fans clamoring to see him come back in some capacity. We can’t speak to if that will ever happen unless it is a flashback or a dream sequence. Then again, a lot of absolutely bonkers things have transpired for shows across the Ryan Murphy umbrella. One of the last things that we would want to do here is make some sort of broad assessment or rule something out 100%.

The most important thing to note right now is rather simple: The bulk of the remainder of the cast should be back. Also, we imagine that production is going to take place here for a good chunk of the rest of the year moving then into 2026.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

