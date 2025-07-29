Grey’s Anatomy season 22 premiere date moved up

For everyone out there who is eager to see Grey’s Anatomy arrive over on ABC, we come bearing some great news! Not only do we have news right now on a season 22 premiere date, but it is a little bit earlier than first revealed.

So, what are we looking at here? first and foremost, let’s just note that once upon a time, the plan here was for this show to officially launch on the network come Thursday, October 16 at 10:00 p.m. Eastern time. Now, we are going to see it start up on October 9. The same can be said for the premieres of fellow ABC shows including 9-1-1 as well as the 9-1-1: Nashville spin-off.

So why are we seeing the change here? Well, if there is a singular reason we can point to at this point, it may have to do with getting a night to command more attention. October 9 is free from other major network premieres; NBC is starting their Law & Order franchise a little earlier in the fall, while the 16th is when CBS is bringing some of their own lineup back.

For those wondering, we do not think that an earlier premiere for Grey’s Anatomy or these other shows really means that much when it comes to how many episodes any of them are going to have. We tend to think that all of that is set, and the shows starting up earlier probably just means that there will be a longer break in the middle of the season. What matters to us more than anything else is that these shows deliver, and we are crossing our fingers and already hoping that this does end up being the case.

