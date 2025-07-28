Grey’s Anatomy season 22: Is filming now underway?

For those who are eager to see Grey’s Anatomy season 22 later this fall, let’s just go ahead and say that we’ve got great news!

Based on what Jo herself in Camilla Luddington said in a post on Instagram, production on the medical drama is going to be kicking off this week and at this point, it is clear that there is a lot of great stuff that the writers are bringing to the table. First and foremost, there is a big cliffhanger that needs to be attending to when it comes to that cliffhanger. Who is alive? Who’s dead? These are some things that we are still waiting to get some sort of answer to.

Do we think resolution will be coming on that in the premiere? Well, based on what we think at the moment, the simplest answer that we got is a yes. There is no reason to wait on that, mostly because we are almost certain to see a lot of chaos and drama on the other side.

As for what else we know about the next Grey’s Anatomy chapter, Ellen Pompeo is going to be on-screen for at least another batch of episodes. Our general feeling based on some past comments she’s made is that she will likely be appearing on the show in some capacity for however long it lasts, even if she is not in every installment.

When will we actually see the first trailer?

For the time being, our general feeling is that we are going to be seeing it come early September. That gives ABC plenty of weeks to better set the stage for what is ahead.

