The Way Home season 4 premiere date: A September 2025 update

At some point between now and the end of September, will we learn more about The Way Home season 4? We recognize there are many reasons why the desire for more could be here.

After all, let’s just start things off with a reminder that production has been underway for the time-travel drama for more than a month now. By virtue of this, of course it remains our hope that over the next several weeks, we could hear a little more about, at the very least, the guest cast. We’ve heard already that Elliot’s family history is going to be much more significant on the story moving forward … which does make a great deal of sense when you stop and think about what we saw at the end of season 3.

So are we about to learn something even more about a premiere date between now and the end of the month? There is no denying that this is a really fun thing to consider. However, at the same time, it does feels pretty unlikely that this is going to happen. Our general sentiment here instead is than in either November or early December, we will learn when we are going to return to the Pond and the Landry family. That is, of course, provided that the series does return in January.

While we are pretty confident about a winter launch for The Way Home season 4, there are also some other things to consider. Take, for starters, the simple fact that Hallmark has changed time-frames for some of their shows before. One other thing to remember here is whether or not the show is going to come back on Friday nights, or if it is going to shift more to Sundays instead.

