The Way Home season 4 filming begins!

We may be waiting a long time to see The Way Home season 4 premiere over on Hallmark Channel. At the same time, we do have more to share!

In a post on her Instagram Stories, star Chyler Leigh confirmed that production is now underway on the latest batch of episodes! We imagine that this is going to be a story stuffed full of drama, romance, time-travel, and a whole lot more. All early indications at this point suggest that this is going to be a huge season for Elliot and his backstory, and we also feel like there are characters new and old who could be turning up.

Now that production is kicking off, we are hoping that we’re going to have a chance to learn more about new characters and the like. Also, we know that the 1920’s is going to be a key setting for some flashbacks, but who knows? There could be even more than that!

As for when to actually see the show back…

There is a lot here that is to be determined but for now, we do tend to think that January is the earliest that you will see the series back. This is a show that thankfully does have a pretty quick turnaround insofar as production goes, and this is also when the series has premiered in the past. The most important thing to remember here is that Hallmark is going to do whatever they want, and that the cast and producers of The Way Home really do not have any say on the matter.

Let’s just hope that at least for now, there are so many more great stories worth telling!

