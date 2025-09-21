Virgin River season 7 premiere date: September 2025 update

At some point between now and the end of September, are we going to get a Virgin River season 7 premiere date at Netflix?

Well, let’s just start off here by noting the following first and foremost: Filming for the romantic drama has already wrapped up. Not only this, but we are lucky to know in advance that the show has already been renewed for a season 8! There is not that much to be concerned about when it comes to the long-term future of the franchise and with that in mind, patience in the present is really the only thing that we are left to currently think about.

So is there a chance that more news is going to be unveiled about season 7 this month? You can argue that the answer here is yes, but we wouldn’t say that it is necessarily huge. Odds are, Netflix is looking towards either the end of next year or early 2026 to launch the next chapter of Virgin River. There has never been any confirmation about a 2025 launch, and we honestly would not be surprised if the show ends up returning around Valentine’s Day.

The only thing that we ask for at this point is rather simple: More teases for what the next chapter of the story could be. First and foremost, you have to remember that there is a huge cliffhanger regarding Charmaine that has to be resolved. Beyond just that, of course we are in a spot where there are also some huge choices that have to be made when it comes to Mel and Jack’s future. We expect plenty of romance this season (as per usual), but there could be drama that comes along with it, as well.

What do you most want to see moving into Virgin River season 7, whenever it does premiere?

