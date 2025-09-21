Slow Horses season 5 premiere spoilers: First look at ‘Bad Dates’

Can you believe that in just a few days, the premiere of Slow Horses season 5 is going to arrive on Apple TV+? From where we sit, September 24 is a day of great celebration! We have another mission here that the folks at Slough House will have to deal with, and there will be highs and lows that go along with it.

Now if you have heard some of the various promotional material that has been out there for this season already, there is one thing that is a primary focus: A situation involving Roddy Ho and his girlfriend. Is she to be trusted? We have to wait and see, but the first episode “Bad Dates” is going to do a good job at least setting the table.

Below, you can see the full Slow Horses season 5 premiere synopsis with more insight on what is ahead:

A mass shooting rocks London, intensifying a testy mayoral race. Shirley believes one of the Slow Horses was the target of an attempted hit.

Is Roddy the person Shirley is talking about? It is possible, but this could also be a situation where this girlfriend, if she is working for the bad guys, is using him to get to and target some of the others in Slough House. Either way, we are sure that this is going to be entertaining. Not only that, but we tend to think that we’re also going to be seeing some high stakes with a mayoral race front and center. What we’re left to wonder here is whether or not these two stories are linked in some way. There is a legitimate chance of it but at the same time, we’ve seen enough of this show to know that nothing is certain.

