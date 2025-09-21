King & Conqueror season 1 episode 7: Last before finale

Next week on BBC One, we are going to have a chance to dive into King & Conqueror season 1 episode 7 — so what can we say about it now?

Well, first and foremost, we do think it is worth bringing up the most pertinent bit of news first and foremost: This is the penultimate episode of the season. Whatever happens here is 100% going to carry into the finale. It also does seem like we’re building towards the most brutal and violent part of the season, and 100% that could prove great from an entertainment point of view.

If you look below, you can see the full King & Conqueror season 1 episode 7 synopsis with more insight on what lies ahead:

Sacrifices have to be made when Harold strikes against a Viking invader, and William seeks a fleet. Edith fears for the future, while Matilda moves to secure hers.

As for just how insane the story is going to go here, there are certainly still questions to wonder about that. In the interim, though, we are mostly just happy to see a storyline play out here where we are going to see what those sacrifices are going to need to be. Meanwhile, the Edith – Matilda storylines both do represent the human element that does still persist in times like these. Sure, this show is looking at large-scale conflicts, but at the same time it refuses to abandon some of the people who are still trying to stick around in the midst of all of it. Let’s just hope that this combination of things continues to play out in the weeks ahead, and it leaves us in a spot where things remain thoroughly entertaining.

What do you most want to see moving into King & Conqueror season 1 episode 7?

Beyond just this, what have you thought about the first six episodes of the season? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates that we do not want you to miss.

