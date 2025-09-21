Tulsa King season 3 episode 2 air date, what lies ahead

Following the big premiere episode this weekend on Paramount+, do you want to learn something about Tulsa King season 3 episode 2? Take, for starters, when will it air?

Well, for starters, note that the streaming service is planning to move forward with the plan of a weekly release pattern from here on out. We know that a lot of shows on streaming start with a one or two-episode premiere, but that is not something that is going to happen here. Instead, they are going to be working on giving us a single episode every seven days until we get to the end. There has already been a season 4 ordered for the Sylvester Stallone show, so you do not have to worry about that.

Unfortunately, Tulsa King season 3 episode 2 does not have some sort of formal synopsis yet. Instead, all we can do is share the synopsis that serves as a great table-setter for what lies ahead:

In season three, as Dwight’s empire expands, so do his enemies and the risks to his crew. Now, he faces his most dangerous adversaries in Tulsa yet: the Dunmires, a powerful old-money family that doesn’t play by old-world rules, forcing Dwight to fight for everything he’s built and protect his family.

One more thing to remember

While you will not be seeing Samuel L. Jackson at some point super-quick in this season, you are going to have a chance to see him in due time. Remember that Paramount is still eager to dive head-first into a NOLA King spin-off show at some point, and we certainly think that there is going to be a ton of fun stuff that comes along with that.

