Tulsa King season 3 trailer: First look at Samuel L. Jackson

The Tulsa King season 3 premiere is going to be coming on Paramount+ come September 21 — are you ready for a lot more chaos?

Well, if you head over to the link here right now, you can see the latest preview for what is coming in the latest chapter of the hit Paramount+ drama. Dwight is going to continue to build up his empire, but of course, there are some adversaries who are going to come in and cause a reasonable amount of trouble. One of them may be played by the iconic action star Robert Patrick. Meanwhile, we get at least a glimpse in here of a possible foil played by the living legend Samuel L. Jackson. We should note that his appearance is likely to just be a small one, meant largely to set up a spin-off show in NOLA King that is coming down the road.

If you do want to get at least a few more details now all about what’s coming, we suggest that you take a look at the season 3 synopsis:

In season three, as Dwight’s empire expands, so do his enemies and the risks to his crew. Now, he faces his most dangerous adversaries in Tulsa yet: the Dunmires, a powerful old-money family that doesn’t play by old-world rules, forcing Dwight to fight for everything he’s built and protect his family.

We do not necessarily think that the third season of the show is trying to do something fundamentally different from what we’ve seen before. However, do they really need to? The whole point of this show is to give you a modern-day mob story with some action and comedy elements mixed in. If they succeed there, mission accomplished.

