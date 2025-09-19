Dexter: Resurrection season 2: Will it be impacted by Original Sin ending?

As so many of you may be aware at this point, a Dexter: Resurrection season 2 looks likely at Paramount+ and Showtime, even if it is not confirmed.

Now that we’ve said all of that, we understand that a lot of thoughts and/or opinions are clouded by the shocking cancellation of Original Sin, despite it being previously renewed. We’re still struggling to wrap our heads around that, especially since it was so successful.

We do recognize that one of the primary conspiracies out there about the cancellation of the prequel was that it would enable the next chapter of Resurrection to come out faster. However, that does not appear to be the case. Speaking more on the matter on the Dissecting Dexter podcast recently, here is some of what showrunner Clyde Phillips had to say:

“They’re two different beasts living in the same zoo. We’re going to take Resurrection [moving forward] where we intended to take it, and Original Sin’s unfortunate cancellation will not impact what we’re doing for Dexter: Resurrection season 2.”

Our general feeling at the moment is that the second season could be coming in the summer or fall of next year, and we are happy to already know that there is at least some sort of plan for where the producers are going to take the show next. That helps to at least soften the blow slightly of losing Original Sin. We are more than aware at this point that it is not necessarily a project that anyone needed insofar as the greater canon goes. Yet, the whole point of television is to be entertaining, and we found it a far more successful story than what we even anticipated going into it.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

