Will Trent season 4 premiere date: A September 2025 update

As we get closer and closer to the end of September, is there a chance to learn something more about Will Trent season 4?

Before we dive too deep into anything here, let’s start by noting first and foremost that work has already been done on the latest chapter of the show. Because of this, we’re in a spot where we can hopefully get some more teases before too long! Unfortunately, the one thing that we already know we’re not going to get is a premiere date … mostly because it is not on ABC’s fall schedule at all.

Ultimately, we do think that all signs currently point to Will Trent premiering at some point in January and at this point, it makes the most sense. That is what was successful for the show this past year and honestly, why would you even consider doing something that messes with success?

The larger question that we are left to wonder about at this point is just what some of the stories are going to be for the next season, mostly because there was so much chaos at the end of season 3. Multiple lives were left hanging in the balance, and that is without even considering what we saw when it comes to Angie’s pregnancy or Will learning more about his past. There are so many stories that could play huge roles in the next chapter of the show. Whether or not that happens, though, will be fully up to whatever the producers decide. Figuring that out is, of course, one of those things that is so much easier said than done.

What do you most want to see moving into Will Trent season 4?

Do you have any big predictions when it comes to the overall story? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

