Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 episode 9: Last before finale

As we look more towards Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 episode 9 on Starz next week, there is a lot to prepare for! First and foremost, though we just have to point out where we are in the season … and that there are only two more installments coming.

So what are these stories ultimately going to look like? We tend to think that they are going to be a microcosm of everything that we’ve seen all season. There will for sure be a little bit of action for our core characters, but also emotional moments and maybe a few surprises. Given some of the big ones that we got back at the start of the series, why not go ahead and find some way to keep that going?

Below, you can see the full Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 episode 9 synopsis with other insight on what’s ahead:

All the Highland clans attend the Earl of Mar’s annual hunting event at Braemar Castle, where the Earl makes an inflammatory proclamation.

Before we conclude this piece, there is one more thing to note — you will be waiting a little while longer for the finale. The plan for right now is for that episode, titled “Something Borrowed,” to air on October 10. That means we’ll have a one-week hiatus on October 3. Starz does like to do one-week breaks for a lot of their shows, but it can be frustrating when it is so late in the season. We’re mostly just thrilled at this point that the prequel exists. This is a universe that thankfully does still have life left in it, and there is certainly no shortage of great characters.

