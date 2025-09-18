Daredevil: Born Again renewed for season 3 at Disney+

Even though we’re still several months away from Daredevil: Born Again season 2 happening over at Disney+, there is still good news about the future! A season 3 is coming for the superhero adaptation; not only that, but we also know when production will be underway.

Speaking in a new interview with IGN, Brad Winderbaum, head of streaming, television and animation over at Marvel Studios, made it clear that a season 3 is coming; not only that, but filming will kick off next year. We would not be surprised if it starts in the winter or spring, mostly because there seems to be a commitment into making this show an annual release.

After all, we do think it is important for Disney to remember one of the reasons why some of their previous streaming efforts with Marvel have not worked: They were too much like movies, and not so much like actual television. The formats are different and the Charlie Cox series seems to understand that at this point. We know that there was a lot of turnover and change during season 1 and with that, the second season is really the first opportunity we’ve had to get a program with a singular vision. We tend to think that personally, the producers are going to cook and make something awesome as a result. Krysten Ritter is slated to appear at this point as Jessica Jones, and who knows? There could always be some others from the Netflix – Marvel shows who turn up eventually.

Fingers crossed that by the end of the year, we are going to have more of an exact sense as to when season 2 is going to be coming out.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

