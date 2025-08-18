Daredevil: Born Again season 2 premiere date: August update

Is there a chance that we are going to learn more about Daredevil: Born Again season 2 between now and the end of August? Well, it appears that way for now!

Well, first and foremost, let’s just go ahead and say that filming has already wrapped up on the Marvel – Disney+ series’ latest batch of episodes, and that is encouraging as we look more towards the future. We imagine that there’s going to be a pretty wide array of drama and exciting content spread throughout this. It also appears that Krysten Ritter will be returning as Jessica Jones!

Unfortunately, this is where we do have to come in here with some of the bad news: There is, more than likely, not going to be any news on the second season in the immediate future. While it would be nice, where is the evidence? Daredevil: Born Again, like just about every other superhero show under the sun, requires a good bit of post-production. That means that it will take a while for the story to come together.

If there is some good news to share at present, though, it is that Disney+ clearly wants this to be an annual series and is not out to just replicate what they did with their movies. This means that the second season is likely to be premiering next year, whether it be in the spring or the summer. Get prepared now for more action, drama, and hopefully some other tie-ins from the rest of Marvel — while still keeping the series easy enough for relative newbies to watch. We do think the sheer amount of material out there has made watching this world a little more intimidating to some.

What do you most want to see moving into Daredevil: Born Again season 2?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

