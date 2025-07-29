Daredevil: Born Again season 2: Krysten Ritter on return

Daredevil: Born Again season 2 recently wrapped up filming and with that, of course there is so much we’re left to speculate on! A lot of that begins with Krysten Ritter coming back as Jessica Jones for the first time in several years.

Now, we should go ahead and note that a lot has clearly transpired since that Netflix series ended and while there are clear similarities between Born Again and what happened on the OG Daredevil, a few things were different as well. We’re curious to see that reflected in Jessica, as well as whatever purpose she is going to play in the larger narrative. Who knows? Maybe there is a chance for that show to return.

For now, all we can do is share some of what Ritter had to say about being Jessica again to Deadline, while also promoting Dexter: Resurrection, where she appears alongside Michael C. Hall:

… You play a character for this long, and Michael and I connected over this, too. Those characters that get into your body and your cells, and how slipping back into it was really easy, exciting, and fun. And it felt like everybody was thrilled that Jessica was back. Now, there’s going to be more layers to her and more to play for me, and that’s exciting to revisit a character that I worked so hard on that I love so much and so do the fans. She’s just one of the coolest characters ever.

Of course, we imagine that Jones is going to give us a little bit of everything on the show coming up, and we do also think that personally, we are looking at something greater than just a mere cameo.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

