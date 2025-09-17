Dexter: Original Sin season 2: EP vents after cancellation

It is not often we hear a producer speak candidly about a cancellation, but here we are when it comes to Dexter: Original Sin.

At this point, several weeks have passed since the stunning announcement that Showtime has un-canceled the prequel, despite it being renewed months ago. It has felt for a while that the reason for this was tied to the recent corporate changes at Paramount, and we now have more confirmation of that courtesy of showrunner Clyde Phillips himself.

In a recent interview on the Dissecting Dexter podcast, Phillips explained the hard call that came regarding the cancellation of this show:

“It was a tough phone call I got that night where they had already picked up the show … I had informed all the writers and actors, and then they unpicked it up, all while picking up Resurrection, which was no surprise. It wasn’t handled well and I’m not happy about it.”

Phillips suggested in the same interview that a second season would have allowed us a chance to see more of Brian Moser, but also eventually led to the introduction of some other people who we know from the original show, including Captain Matthews. We do understand the notion that Original Sin is not altogether necessary to the overall canon but at the same time, it was fun! We also really enjoyed the idea that the Dexter-verse was going to exist and felt a little bit similar to what we were getting from Taylor Sheridan and some of his shows. A season 2 for Resurrection may not be officially greenlit but as Phillips said, this is largely a sure thing.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

