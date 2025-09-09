Dexter: Resurrection video: Peter Dinklage reflects on Leon Prater

We are days removed at this point from the Dexter: Resurrection finale and yet, we remain entranced of Peter Dinklage’s performance. When you think about the Big Bads we have seen on this franchise over the years, we do think he has earned his place among the likes of the Ice Truck Killer and Trinity. He was sinister, but in a totally different way — and it is also a reminder of how lucky the producers were to get the Game of Thrones alum on board.

So what did Dinklage himself have to say about the role? Let’s just say that the experience was a more than positive one.

If you head over to the link here now, you can see a new featurette where he describes the experience of being on Dexter’s table, but also how when the material is so dark, it is more appreciated for there to be some lighter moments on set. He praised the writing for his character and the opportunities it gave him to deliver as an actor.

While it made 100% sense for Prater to die in the finale, we are certainly going to miss Dinklage around for any future seasons. While we suppose it is possible for him to come back in spectral form, Dexter made a clear point in telling Leon that he did not want to remember him — to the point where he did not even make a blood slide of him. This is, after all, the person responsible for killing Angel Batista! Even if Batista wanted to take Dexter down as the Bay Harbor Butcher, that 100% did not take away from the fact that they had a decades-long relationship. It was also why he was okay with Angel killing if, if push came to shove.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

