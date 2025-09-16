Gen V season 2 premiere video: Jordan, Emma are ‘rescued’

In less than 24 hours the Gen V season 2 premiere is set to arrive on Prime Video. Can you believe that the moment is almost here?

We have been waiting forever to see what is going to be coming up next for some of these characters, especially since at the end of the first season, we saw Marie, Jordan, Andre, and Emma all captured and brought to a mysterious facility. What happens to them now? That is certainly one thing that the new season is going to be presenting, and we’re excited to get some answers on that.

If you head over to the link here now, you can see a new sneak preview from this week’s premiere that gives a slightly better sense of what lies ahead. Or, at the very least, that it is Cate who ends up helping Emma and Jordan out of the facility. Does she have an ulterior motive? You could argue that, but they are not going to be away from God U for too long.

Of course, there are still some mysteries baked into this preview at the moment. What is going on with Marie? That’s a big one but beyond just this, we also have to wonder about Andre’s fate, as well. The producers have already confirmed that the tragic death of Chance Perdomo will be written into the story. There is no intention to recast the Andre character and we are preparing for emotional moments there already.

In general, we are just eager to get back into the Godolkin world again — this universe has been better established now, and we know these characters rather well.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

