Gen V season 2 video: A new Professor Polarity featurette!

In just a matter of days, we are going to have a chance to see the Gen V season 2 premiere on Prime Video. Why not dive deeper into one important character now?

While there are a number of key players who we do tend to think will have expanded roles in the next chapter of the show, Polarity has to be front and center — and for good reason. Just remember that his son Andre will have died by the time the premiere aired, and the producers have already vowed that Chance Perdomo’s passing is going to weigh heavily into the story that we are going to see. We imagine that Polarity will be grieving throughout the season, but is he also going to work in order to find justice?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some other TV reactions and reviews!

If you head over to the link here right now, you can see a new Gen V featurette that shows Polarity acting as though nothing is wrong, as he works to advertise his role as a Professor at Godolkin University. We tend to think that this is one of those super-produced “promotions” for the school that is out of touch with reality. How could he be this happy otherwise?

With all of that being said, it does feel like him being at God U could be rather valuable for whatever he wants to do in the second season. This could prove to be a way in which he can actually understand more of the truth — provided of course that it is some sort of mystery.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Gen V right now

What are you most eager to see moving into the Gen V season 2 premiere?

How do you think Polarity is going to factor into the larger narrative following the death of his son? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







