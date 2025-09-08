Gen V season 2 video: Is Giancarlo Esposito appearing?

As we prepare ourselves to see the premiere of Gen V season 2 a little bit later this month, why not celebrate something more?

If you head over to the link here now, you can see a new preview now for what lies ahead, one that features a surprise appearance from none other than Giancarlo Esposito as Stan Edgar. Why is he here — and beyond just that what does he want with Marie?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get even more big TV reactions and reviews!

Well, this is where we remind you that Stan does at least have some sort of connection to Red River, especially when you consider the relationship that he had with one Victoria Neuman when she was alive. Marie’s powers are more similar to Victoria’s than anyone else in the universe and on some level, that does have to matter. It is also enough to make us think that there may be something specific about her that Stan wants for his own personal endgame.

When the dust settles, it is important to remember that Stan is someone who has kept a lot of cards close to the vest and we do not think that this is really going to change. He is one of the most fascinating people in this universe and we don’t think that this is going to change.

Now, there are still a lot of other questions we’re left to wonder about here, as well — and that includes what we are going to be learning about Odessa. Based on some of the previews that we’ve seen so far for, this mystery is going to be one of the biggest driving forces throughout the upcoming season.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Gen V right now, including a new orientation video

What do you most want to see moving into Gen V season 2 when it premieres?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







