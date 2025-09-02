Gen V season 2: See the new orientation video

With the premiere of Gen V season 2 coming later this month, of course we imagine that a lot of promotional content is coming. This is a season that is going to be dramatic, crazy, and above all else entertainment. How could we want anything more?

Well, leading up to the start of the new season, the folks at Prime Video have released another orientation video for Godolkin University — similar in some ways to season 1. The big difference this time around? Well, let’s just say that it is a little bit darker than what we had last time.

If you head over to the link here, you can see the new video, one led by new Dean Cipher, who seems eager to lead the school in a more militarized society led by Homelander. If you remember at the end of The Boys season 4, the President allowed him and other Supes to be deputized in order to take down Starlighters and some other enemies.

How does Marie factor into the story?

Well, her Emma, and Jordan are going to find a way back to the school somehow despite the events of the first season — and it could all be tied to Annie / Starlight herself. Erin Moriarty has already shown up in the trailer for season 2, and it seems to be so that she can help them get back to the school. While there, they may be able to figure out some major secrets — ones that could turn the tide during The Boys season 5, let alone their own future. After all, we hardly think that Gen V season 2 is meant to be the end of the line.

