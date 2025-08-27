Gen V season 2 spoilers: EP on Marie’s powers, development

The premiere of Gen V season 2 is going to be rapidly approaching and at this point, we tend to think that Marie has to be the focus.

After all, consider what we saw in the trailer for the season, one where the idea was actually floated that this could be one of the strongest Supes on the planet. If this is the case, who knows what she could be capable of? All of this is interesting, but it does not mean that we are going to be seeing the character in a place where she can take down Homelander right away.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get other TV reactions and reviews!

In speaking more about Marie’s character arc now in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, here is some of what show boss Eric Kripke had to say:

“If she can control everybody’s blood, then what can’t she do? How is she not the most powerful superhero on the planet? … Just because she has the potential to be, doesn’t mean that she is. It felt like a very organic adolescent problem, which is these expectations are placed on you to be this truly great thing, but you’re not quite ready to step up to be truly great.”

We do think that a lot of season 2 could be about Marie working to get there and yet still, we prefer the idea of Homelander being taken out eventually by someone on The Boys proper given that there is so much time and investment spent there. Honestly, the most worthy thing for Marie is having her own supervillains — and could they just be Sam and Cate? That at least feels possible.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Gen V right now, including new video featurettes

What are you the most eager to see at this point heading into Gen V season 2 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







