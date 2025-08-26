Gen V season 2: New video reflects on Sam’s journey

There are so many words that you could use to describe Sam within the world of Gen V. Damaged is one. Meanwhile, another is complicated. He’s done some bad things, but was also experimented on and messed with in a way that influenced that darkness further. We know that Emma tried her best to get through to him last season, but the results still were the results.

Is there a chance that things could change for him moving forward? In theory sure but for the latest Prime Video featurette, the focus is more on reflection.

If you head over to the link here, the official Gen V account did a good job of laying the groundwork for everything that could be coming for next season. As of right now, we do think that the character is going to be as big of a pawn of Vought as they have, given that he has been coined as a Guardian of Godolkin and they’ve given him and Cate their own movie.

Could he still, ironically, be flipped to the good team? We’d love to say so but that is a really hard sell at this point. It feels like instead, this character is in one of those spots where he may just end up being a casualty of some sort of larger battle between Supes. Our general feeling is that this sort of supe showdown is going to be a recurring theme between both this season and also the fifth and final season of The Boys. Even for the Supes who are good, they are still going to face the really hard challenge that comes with having to differentiate themselves from those who are bad.

