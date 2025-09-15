The White Lotus season 4: HBO head on setting reports

Is The White Lotus season 4 really going to be set in France? We know that this has been the report, but is that reality?

Well, for the time being, let’s say that all signs suggest that the shift over here is pretty darn likely. Beyond the reporting, season 3 star Parker Posey even seemed to suggest it was so at the Emmys! Now of course, things can always change, and even if it is France, where in the country matters since there are various Four Seasons properties that could be used.

So what does HBO boss Casey Bloys have to say about where things stand at present? In a chat with The Hollywood Reporter after the Emmys, he referred in part to Posey’s comments:

Well, if she said it, I will have to agree with her. (Laughs.) But beyond that, locations, anything like that, there’s nothing official [to say]. But Mike has got ideas that he’s working on, and I think it’s going to be great.

We do appreciate the idea that White, shortly after filming Survivor 50, is already at work plotting out the next season. We would not be shocked if there is at least one cast member from the first three seasons on board, mostly because he is someone who clearly likes to combine the familiar and the news.

The bad news, at least from where we stand, is that we’re going to be waiting a long time to see what’s next. Our general feeling is that the third season will likely not arrive until 2027, but that will be based mostly on when the new season is cast and from there, when cameras start rolling.

