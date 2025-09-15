House of the Dragon season 3 premiere date: HBO boss offers hint

For everyone out there who is eager to see House of the Dragon season 3 on HBO, we at least have some marginally good news to share. It does seem like we are going to be getting new episodes next year … but when?

Well, speaking to Deadline following the Emmys last night, network boss Casey Bloys confirmed that the plan is for the show to premiere just after the 2026 Emmy eligibility window. Given that this ends in late May, our sentiment right now is that a June / July start is the most likely scenario for the prequel. Given that filming has also been underway for a really long time, that also does make a significant amount of sense.

Here is what we will say is the best overall takeaway from this: We aren’t going to be stuck waiting for a super-long time following the launch of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, which is set for early next year. We were somewhat worried that there was going to be some sort of significant gap between seasons, one that was even longer because of the other show. Luckily, that is not happening … but it is still basically a two-year wait regardless.

So what is the third season going to be about?

Well, all current indications are that the show is going to kick off with the Battle of the Gullet, something iconic from Fire & Blood that was originally meant to be at the end of season 2 by all accounts. It does mean that the third season will kick off with a flourish, but also with something that is brutal, violent, and shocking roped into one little package.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

