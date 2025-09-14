Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, 9/14?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? It goes without saying, but of course we’d love to see more of the show.

Unfortunately, let’s just go ahead and get the bad news out of the way You are going to be stuck waiting for a little while longer. There is no new episode slated for the show tonight, with the reason probably being tied to the fact that tonight is the Emmys! We anticipate that Oliver, plus some of his staff, could be in attendance at the ceremony, and this is something that we have seen in weeks past.

So when are we going to be seeing the late-night show back on the air? Well, it appears right now like it will be back come September 21, so there is not an extremely long wait between installments this time around. In general, we do not anticipate that there are going to be a lot of those in general the rest of the season … mostly because seasons of this show tend to end in November.

At this point, we do tend to think that Oliver is going to have a lot to talk about no matter when the series comes back on the air. However, at the same time we can’t count on there being a discussion about any topic that is currently generating headlines. After all, you do have to remember that the news cycle moves so quickly and in general, John is not the sort of host who is extremely interested in spending a lot of time looking back. Instead, he focuses more on what is happening in the present.

