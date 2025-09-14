The Marlow Murder Club season 2 episode 5: Last before finale

As we get ourselves more prepared to see The Marlow Murder Club season 2 episode 5 on PBS next week, of course there is much to discuss!

With that, what are we looking at here? Well, first and foremost, here is your reminder that there are somehow only two more episodes left a season. That means not a lot of time in order to piece things together, and certainly some of the most high-stakes situations that we’ve had a chance to see so far. After all, what happens when someone from another club ends up being killed?

Below, you can see the full The Marlow Murder Club season 2 episode 5 synopsis with further insight on what is ahead:

It’s a dark day for the prestigious Marlow Sailing Club when one of their members is killed in a shocking accident. Tanika quickly engages the services of Judith, Becks and Suzie and they find evidence that the tragic accident is in fact, the perfect murder.

Just from reading that alone, it is probably not that hard to figure out that we’ve got what feels like a really great foundation for a fantastic story as we move into it. Ultimately, if someone has set up a perfect murder, how do you prove it to be what it really is? That is something we have to wonder about given that there are probably a lot of plans that have already been devised.

While we do not necessarily think that this episode will tie directly into the finale, thematically there has to be at least some sort of escalation here. Subtly, we tend to believe that this is something that a lot of powers-that-be were likely thinking of as they worked to get everything together here.

