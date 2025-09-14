King & Conqueror season 1 episode 6: Dangerous alliances

Next week on BBC One, you are going to have a chance to dive into King & Conqueror season 1 episode 6. What more can we say about it now?

Well, for starters, we do think it is worth noting that we are getting into what we would call the home stretch of the season! We are past the halfway point and by virtue of that, all signs point to things only getting more and more intense from here on out. William and Harold have had to make some key choices for much of the season and with each one of them, there is a severe cost. Moving forward, though, the price of their decisions could be increasing, and that means leaving those close to them perhaps in even more danger.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get all sorts of further TV reactions and reviews!

Below, you can see the full King & Conqueror season 1 episode 6 synopsis with some more insight on what is ahead:

Ambition drives William and Harold to each seek costly alliances, against the advice of their womenfolk, to enhance their chances of winning the crown.

So is either one of them actually going to get what they want here? Well, seeing the back-and-forth there may end up actually being a huge part of the fun. We are eager to see if that gets resolved here, just as we are a number of different things leading into the grand conclusion here.

Is this going to be the only season of the show?

Well, not necessarily. We do think that the first season will offer at least some closure on the current chapter of the series, but who knows what the future is going to hold? That is a mystery that we would love to see explored more, if possible, over the years to come. A lot will depend, of course, on how well the first season actually performs.

What do yo most want to see moving into King & Conqueror season 1 episode 6?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







