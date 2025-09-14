Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, September 13, 2025?

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? We do recognize at that point that the enthusiasm for the premiere has to be next-level. Are we just about there?

Well here is what we can say, and it comes as both good and bad news. There is no installment on the air tonight; yet, the wait is almost over! New episodes are currently set to arrive in early October, and we imagine in the days ahead, more about the first host and musical guest will be announced.

For now, we do think it makes sense to shift the subject here slightly to another key topic: In the midst of all the recent cast exits, why is Bowen Yang sticking around? Well, there are reasons for it, and he explained recently to People Magazine, talking in particular about a conversation he had recently with Lorne Michaels:

“I’ve always gone by the instinct of, do I have more to do? And I feel like I do. Even Lorne and I talked about it, and Lorne was like, ‘You have more to do,’ and that means a lot, because I even confessed to him, I was like, ‘I feel the audience is maybe getting sick of me.’ And he was like, ‘That’s not true. There’s more for you to do. I need you.’

“I have to honor that. That man has changed my life, and I owe a lot of my life to that show. And I love working there, the people are the best. I really love each of them so much.”

Even if Yang is only around for one more season we will be grateful — isn’t it easy to be, all things considered?

