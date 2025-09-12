Outlander season 8 premiere date: A September 2025 update

With us now almost to the halfway point in September, is there a chance that an Outlander season 8 premiere date is coming? Well, let’s just say that there is going to be more and more conversation over the weeks ahead.

First and foremost, let’s issue a reminder here that the eighth and final season has been filmed for a while and really, we are at a point now where we are waiting for Starz to issue some sort of official news. Could it happen before the Blood of My Blood prequel wraps its first season? There is a chance but for now, we’d consider it to be a fairly small one.

Instead, this is where we will say things stand at present: The network is planning to bring the series back in early 2026, but that is a fairly large window of time. If we’re getting it in January, for example, you could argue that a premiere date would be announced this month. However, if we are stuck waiting a little while longer than this, it becomes a little bit easier to argue that we could be waiting a good while longer. It would not come as much of a personal surprise if the show returns in March and we get more specifics close to the end of the year.

Of course, the biggest question that a lot of us have at this point is how the story of Jamie and Claire is going to end — at least the TV version. It has already been confirmed that we are building towards something that is different from the Diana Gabaldon source material, which seems as though it will outlast the show.

