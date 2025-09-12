Hijack season 2 premiere date: A September 2025 update

Now that we are in the midst of September 2025, is there a chance we are going to hear more about Hijack season 2?

Make no mistake here that at this point, we are starting to get ravenous for more insight on the series’ return. It has been more than six months now following the end of filming and because of that, we do tend to think that some other information will start to trickle in. Unfortunately, a lot of that will just come down to what the folks at Apple TV+ want and determining that can often be a really hard thing to do.

Ultimately, we do tend to think that there is at least a chance that we hear more about the second season of the show this month. However, it is also far from a guarantee. Our general feeling is that if we are lucky, we will at least know by the end of the year when the Idris Elba series is coming back. We are a little bit worried that the long wait is going to hurt viewership but at the same time, we’re reminded of the fact that other than the aforementioned star returning as Sam Nelson, we do tend to think this will be a largely new story.

What is season 2 going to be about?

Well, a lot of early scuttlebutt seems to suggest that a train is going to be a big part of the story this time around. The only thing that we can say with a measure of confidence is that we are not just going to recreate what we saw the first time around with Sam aboard a plane. While this show may be crazy and intense, we do tend to think that the producers want it to remain somewhat realistic.

