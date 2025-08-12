Hijack season 2 premiere date: An August 2025 update

We are close to the halfway point of August 2025 — so where in the world is Hijack season 2 over at Apple TV+? Well, if you are curious, you are far from alone!

What we can at least say for now is rather simple: The Idris Elba drama has been done with production ever since February and just by virtue of that alone, we have to imagine that it is close to ready to air. Yet, at the same time, the streaming service has said almost nothing about it. There is very little confirmed when it comes to the story, let alone how Sam Nelson (Elba) is going to be working to stop some other significant crisis.

So is there a chance that something more about this show before the month is up? It at least feels possible at this point … but it is hard to identify an exact date given everything that Apple currently has on its plate. Over the course of the next several months, the streaming service could have more For All Mankind and Silo, plus also the long-awaited Vince Gilligan show starring Rhea Seehorn. They already have a premiere date for The Morning Show, and then you have Monarch: Legacy of Monsters waiting in the wings. There is more Shrinking on the way, and there is another season of Sugar that was in production fairly recently. (It remains unclear if it has wrapped.)

What we are trying to say here is that the immediate future of Hijack is a toss-up. At this point it may just come down to where Apple feels is the right spot to place the show more so than anything else.

