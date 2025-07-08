Hijack season 2 premiere date: A July 2025 update

Are we going to be learning more stuff about Hijack season 2 at some point between now and the end of July?

If there is one thing that we will say in particular about this show right now, it is simply this: It feels like it is lost somewhere in the woods. Filming for the Idris Elba series started back up last summer and at this point, it feels pretty clear to us that they are done … right? This just brings us to the next question, and that is wondering what in the world Apple TV+ is doing with this show.

The good news, at least for now, is that we do tend to think that we are going to be getting an announcement at some point soon, mostly because that is what makes the most sense. However, it doesn’t mean it will be this month! The aforementioned streamer has already noted what a lot of their start dates are for the summer and this isn’t among them. What it makes us think is that we will not be returning to Sam Nelson’s world until at least late September / early October, and it may be later depending on how much they want this show to overrun with Slow Horses.

Here is another crazy thing about Hijack season 2 — even a lot of the central story is being kept under wraps right now! It is kind of a crazy thing to consider, all things considered, but that does not make it any less true. We imagine that the show is going to keep some of the same energy and pace that we had the first time around (including the real-time format), but also bring a number of other exciting elements at the same time.

