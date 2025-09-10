Big Brother 27 live feed spoilers: Vote debates continues

It is just over 24 hours now until the latest Big Brother 27 eviction — so do we have a good sense of what is going to happen?

Well, even as we write this there does continue to be some sort of significant divide as to what is going to happen regarding this week’s vote. There is a good percentage of the house who seems invested in the idea of keeping Will and getting rid of Ashley, provided that this is the configuration following the Blockbuster. Who are we talking about here? Think along the lines of Ava and Kelley, who have already promised votes to Will that he is staying. Meanwhile, Morgan remains actively campaigning to keep Ashley, and Keanu has already said that he would do the same.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some more Big Brother 27 live feed updates!

While Vince may not love it, yet again he finds himself in a really tricky spot this week. We would prefer to keep Will on a personal level, and we also do tend to think that is where his game is going. We tend to think that on some level, he’s grown rather tired of Morgan trying to tell him what he can and can’t do. Case in point, him telling Lauren at this point that Morgan is pressuring him to keep Ashley, and also seemingly getting upset that she is telling him who to spend the bulk of his time with.

Lauren has encouraged Vince to vote the way that he wants and at this point, we wonder if he realizes that bringing Lauren to final two could be better for him long-term. Would Will, Rachel, Ashley, or even Morgan (after a betrayal) ever vote for her to win? That’s something he has likely thought about.

Of course, Keanu still gets evicted versus anyone if he is there. This is not changing.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Big Brother 27 right now

What did you want to see tonight within the Big Brother 27 house?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







